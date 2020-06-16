Analysts showing optimistic trends for Axon Enterprise, Inc.(NASDAQ:AAXN) : VEON Ltd.(NASDAQ:VEON)

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AAXN) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.41/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Axon Enterprise, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.16/share and a High Estimate of $0.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Axon Enterprise, Inc. as 131.97 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Axon Enterprise, Inc. is 127.87 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 142.94 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 110.61 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AAXN to be 21.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Axon Enterprise, Inc. is expecting Growth of 15.78% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 14.42% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Axon Enterprise, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 850.24 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 52.74.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Axon Enterprise, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.95%, where Monthly Performance is -2.84%, Quarterly performance is -5.08%, 6 Months performance is -1.52% and yearly performance percentage is 7.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.11%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.90% and Monthly Volatility of 5.69%.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) will report its next earnings on Mar 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for VEON Ltd. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for VEON Ltd. as 2.06 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for VEON Ltd. is 2.06 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.06 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.12 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on VEON Ltd., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.48 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.13 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.19 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.38.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, VEON Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.32%, where Monthly Performance is -7.98%, Quarterly performance is -29.58%, 6 Months performance is -43.18% and yearly performance percentage is -34.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -40.71%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.12% and Monthly Volatility of 4.65%.