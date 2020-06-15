What do Analysts Say about Triple-S Management Corporation(NYSE:GTS) – Progressive Corporation (The)(NYSE:PGR)

Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.75/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.52/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.23/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 44.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Triple-S Management Corporation and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Triple-S Management Corporation as 887.58 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Triple-S Management Corporation is 887.58 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 887.58 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 878.6 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 292.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.62 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.18.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Triple-S Management Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.46%, where Monthly Performance is 25.71%, Quarterly performance is 31.63%, 6 Months performance is 9.74% and yearly performance percentage is -9.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.06% and Monthly Volatility of 5.80%.

Progressive Corporation (The) (PGR) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.91/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.52/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.39/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 25.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Progressive Corporation (The) and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.77/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.88/share and a High Estimate of $2.52/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PGR to be -2.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -12.68%. For the next 5 years, Progressive Corporation (The) is expecting Growth of -13.16% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -6.25% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Progressive Corporation (The), where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.95 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.51 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.93.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 26.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Progressive Corporation (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.39%, where Monthly Performance is 7.46%, Quarterly performance is 1.68%, 6 Months performance is 17.45% and yearly performance percentage is 1.48%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 16.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.43% and Monthly Volatility of 2.88%.