What do Analysts Say about Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.(NYSE:PBH) – Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:CRBP)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.82/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.74/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.7/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.7/share and a High Estimate of $0.7/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PBH to be 7.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.94%. For the next 5 years, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. is expecting Growth of 4.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.01% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 608.77 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.71 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.95.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.01%, where Monthly Performance is 3.49%, Quarterly performance is 7.51%, 6 Months performance is 7.43% and yearly performance percentage is 37.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.74% and Monthly Volatility of 3.49%.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) will report its next earnings on May 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.43/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.4/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -7.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.46/share and a High Estimate of $-0.32/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. as 3.49 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is 600 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 9.25 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.09 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CRBP to be -1300%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -28.13%. For the next 5 years, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 8.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -46.43% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.51 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -112.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -282.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.64%, where Monthly Performance is 3.61%, Quarterly performance is 52.1%, 6 Months performance is 35.63% and yearly performance percentage is 4.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 26.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.27% and Monthly Volatility of 7.10%.