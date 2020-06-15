Revenue Estimates Analysis of SAP SE(NYSE:SAP) – Ellie Mae, Inc.(NYSE:ELLI)

SAP SE (SAP) will report its next earnings on Apr 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.96/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -7.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SAP SE and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.03/share and a High Estimate of $1.32/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for SAP SE as 7.71 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for SAP SE is 7.17 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 10.46 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 7.51 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SAP to be -6.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -1.38%. For the next 5 years, SAP SE is expecting Growth of 13.25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.15% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SAP SE, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 33.65 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SAP SE currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.03%, where Monthly Performance is 20.04%, Quarterly performance is 11.8%, 6 Months performance is 0.21% and yearly performance percentage is 7.38%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.37%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.44% and Monthly Volatility of 1.75%.