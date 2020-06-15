Revenue Estimates Analysis of Lannett Co Inc(NYSE:LCI) – Patterson Companies, Inc.(NASDAQ:PDCO)

Lannett Co Inc (LCI) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -6.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Lannett Co Inc and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.25/share and a High Estimate of $0.29/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Lannett Co Inc as 134.26 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Lannett Co Inc is 132.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 137 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 133.84 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Lannett Co Inc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 634.36 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.34.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -9.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -17.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lannett Co Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.66%, where Monthly Performance is -16.35%, Quarterly performance is 1.54%, 6 Months performance is -8.32% and yearly performance percentage is 36.72%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.30% and Monthly Volatility of 6.92%.

Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.36/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 30.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Patterson Companies, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.37/share and a High Estimate of $0.42/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Patterson Companies, Inc. as 1.28 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Patterson Companies, Inc. is 873.88 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.49 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.44 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PDCO to be -51.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -44.44%. For the next 5 years, Patterson Companies, Inc. is expecting Growth of -11.98% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -7.14% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Patterson Companies, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.51 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 41.46 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.02.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Patterson Companies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.96%, where Monthly Performance is 29.16%, Quarterly performance is -11.7%, 6 Months performance is 4.1% and yearly performance percentage is -2.36%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.25% and Monthly Volatility of 5.01%.