Revenue Estimates Analysis of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation(NASDAQ:CY) – PACCAR Inc.(NASDAQ:PCAR)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cypress Semiconductor Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.24/share and a High Estimate of $0.29/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cypress Semiconductor Corporation as 544.1 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cypress Semiconductor Corporation is 527 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 564.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 539 Million.

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) will report its next earnings on Apr 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -14.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PACCAR Inc. and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.73/share and a High Estimate of $0.73/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PACCAR Inc. as 2.82 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PACCAR Inc. is 1.84 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.49 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 6.27 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PCAR to be -80.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -60%. For the next 5 years, PACCAR Inc. is expecting Growth of 66.53% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -58.95% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PACCAR Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 6 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.04 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.78 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.93.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PACCAR Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.54%, where Monthly Performance is 14.13%, Quarterly performance is 20.74%, 6 Months performance is 0.43% and yearly performance percentage is 14.97%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.45%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.98% and Monthly Volatility of 2.28%.