Revenue Estimates Analysis of Arcus Biosciences, Inc.(NYSE:RCUS) – Stericycle, Inc.(NASDAQ:SRCL)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS) will report its next earnings on Mar 03. The company reported the earnings of $-0.63/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.56/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -12.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.64/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.73/share and a High Estimate of $-0.56/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RCUS to be 7.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 174.51%. For the next 5 years, Arcus Biosciences, Inc. is expecting Growth of 83.44% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 21.76% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Arcus Biosciences, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.19 and Average Volume (3 months) is 746.61 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -45.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -55.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -54.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Arcus Biosciences, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.34%, where Monthly Performance is 8.36%, Quarterly performance is 50.67%, 6 Months performance is 267.26% and yearly performance percentage is 263.58%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 187.62%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.49% and Monthly Volatility of 10.62%.

Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.57/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -8.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Stericycle, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.12/share and a High Estimate of $0.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Stericycle, Inc. as 601.18 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Stericycle, Inc. is 548.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 652.53 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 845.8 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SRCL to be -55.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -40%. For the next 5 years, Stericycle, Inc. is expecting Growth of 20.05% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -29.43% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Stericycle, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.24 and Average Volume (3 months) is 810.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 27.05.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -13.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -4.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Stericycle, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 15.63%, where Monthly Performance is 34.89%, Quarterly performance is 5.56%, 6 Months performance is -1.69% and yearly performance percentage is 37.08%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.96% and Monthly Volatility of 4.40%.