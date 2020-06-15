Price Target Analysis of Zynga Inc.(NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Chegg, Inc.(NYSE:CHGG)

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Zynga Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Zynga Inc. as 502.92 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Zynga Inc. is 498.77 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 510 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 376.37 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Zynga Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.39 and Average Volume (3 months) is 22.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 140.16 and Forward P/E ratio of 26.46.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -10.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Zynga Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.97%, where Monthly Performance is 12.83%, Quarterly performance is 27.05%, 6 Months performance is 44.21% and yearly performance percentage is 38.21%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 46.57%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.25% and Monthly Volatility of 4.56%.

Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) will report its next earnings on May 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 46.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Chegg, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.21/share and a High Estimate of $0.38/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Chegg, Inc. as 136.46 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Chegg, Inc. is 135.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 139 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 93.86 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CHGG to be 47.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -16.67%. For the next 5 years, Chegg, Inc. is expecting Growth of 21.9% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 32.97% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Chegg, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 42.89.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -2.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Chegg, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.16%, where Monthly Performance is -3.08%, Quarterly performance is 49.49%, 6 Months performance is 52.93% and yearly performance percentage is 47.83%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 54.42%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.55% and Monthly Volatility of 5.90%.