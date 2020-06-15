Price Target Analysis of Kadmon Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:KDMN) – Noble Energy Inc.(NYSE:NBL)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) will report its next earnings on Mar 05. The company reported the earnings of $-0.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -35.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.14/share and a High Estimate of $-0.11/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KDMN to be 26.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 71.43%. For the next 5 years, Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 153.44% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 17.57% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kadmon Holdings, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 78.6.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -50.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -107.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -72.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kadmon Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.9%, where Monthly Performance is 2.99%, Quarterly performance is -2.4%, 6 Months performance is 6.92% and yearly performance percentage is 129.74%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.10% and Monthly Volatility of 7.31%.

Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) will report its next earnings on May 08 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 500%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Noble Energy Inc. and for the current quarter 28 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.4/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.77/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Noble Energy Inc. as 650.19 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Noble Energy Inc. is 503.75 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 833.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.09 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NBL to be -350%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -300%. For the next 5 years, Noble Energy Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -162.86% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Noble Energy Inc., where 7 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.25 and Average Volume (3 months) is 13.4 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -25.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -67%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -6.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Noble Energy Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 28.98%, where Monthly Performance is 28.25%, Quarterly performance is -15.47%, 6 Months performance is -46.15% and yearly performance percentage is -45.68%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -54.67%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.05% and Monthly Volatility of 7.88%.