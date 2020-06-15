Investors Catching Stocks Jagged Peak Energy Inc.(NYSE:JAG) – The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated(NASDAQ:CAKE)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Jagged Peak Energy Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Jagged Peak Energy Inc. as 173.2 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Jagged Peak Energy Inc. is 151.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 194.21 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 138.54 Million.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) will report its next earnings on May 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.31/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 114.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.64/share and a High Estimate of $-0.77/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated as 301.71 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is 253.68 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 343.89 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 602.64 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CAKE to be -239%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -206.78%. For the next 5 years, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is expecting Growth of 164.07% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -164.75% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.05 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.92 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.73.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 31.28%, where Monthly Performance is 43.07%, Quarterly performance is -10.31%, 6 Months performance is -34.31% and yearly performance percentage is -37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -27.43%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.86% and Monthly Volatility of 7.83%.