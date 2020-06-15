Investors Catching Stocks Halliburton Company(NYSE:HAL) – Darling Ingredients Inc.(NYSE:DAR)

Halliburton Company (HAL) will report its next earnings on Jul 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.31/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 29.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Halliburton Company and for the current quarter 25 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.3/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 20 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Halliburton Company as 3.48 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Halliburton Company is 2.93 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.95 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.93 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HAL to be -134.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -144.12%. For the next 5 years, Halliburton Company is expecting Growth of -19.2% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -118.55% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Halliburton Company, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.83 and Average Volume (3 months) is 33.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -27%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -2.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Halliburton Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 23.57%, where Monthly Performance is 51.88%, Quarterly performance is 11.09%, 6 Months performance is -32.37% and yearly performance percentage is -32.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -40.66%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.90% and Monthly Volatility of 5.58%.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.51/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.4/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 27.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Darling Ingredients Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.3/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.18/share and a High Estimate of $0.51/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Darling Ingredients Inc. as 839.85 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Darling Ingredients Inc. is 803.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 876.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 858.09 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DAR to be 131.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 140%. For the next 5 years, Darling Ingredients Inc. is expecting Growth of -6.31% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -9.14% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Darling Ingredients Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.4 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.19.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Darling Ingredients Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.6%, where Monthly Performance is 29.42%, Quarterly performance is 3.2%, 6 Months performance is 8.36% and yearly performance percentage is 33.23%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.75% and Monthly Volatility of 4.05%.