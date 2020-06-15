Earnings Analysis of Government Properties Income Trust(NASDAQ:GOV) – Sirius XM Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ:SIRI)

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Government Properties Income Trust, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 40%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. as 1.88 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is 1.84 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.93 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.98 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SIRI to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20%. For the next 5 years, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.43% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sirius XM Holdings Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.08 and Average Volume (3 months) is 34.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.43 and Forward P/E ratio of 26.57.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -153.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.86%, where Monthly Performance is 15.02%, Quarterly performance is 1.09%, 6 Months performance is -5.24% and yearly performance percentage is 22.6%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.95%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.73% and Monthly Volatility of 3.98%.