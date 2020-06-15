Earnings Analysis of DTE Energy Company(NYSE:DTE) – Medpace Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:MEDP)

DTE Energy Company (DTE) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.66/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.74/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -4.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for DTE Energy Company and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.03/share and a High Estimate of $1.34/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for DTE Energy Company as 2.96 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for DTE Energy Company is 2.67 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.19 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.89 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DTE to be 15.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -2.62%. For the next 5 years, DTE Energy Company is expecting Growth of 7.96% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on DTE Energy Company, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.67 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.53 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.23.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, DTE Energy Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.79%, where Monthly Performance is 14.29%, Quarterly performance is -1.08%, 6 Months performance is -8.29% and yearly performance percentage is -11.35%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -11.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.33% and Monthly Volatility of 2.75%.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.8/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.75/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Medpace Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.19/share and a High Estimate of $0.52/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Medpace Holdings, Inc. as 174.81 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Medpace Holdings, Inc. is 137.78 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 185.06 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 214.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MEDP to be -54.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -32.39%. For the next 5 years, Medpace Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 52.38% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -23.51% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Medpace Holdings, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 366 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.39 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.31.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Medpace Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.69%, where Monthly Performance is 12.56%, Quarterly performance is -10.05%, 6 Months performance is 14.55% and yearly performance percentage is 59.84%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.41% and Monthly Volatility of 3.96%.