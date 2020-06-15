Earnings Analysis of Cardtronics plc(NASDAQ:CATM) – Clean Energy Fuels Corp.(NASDAQ:CLNE)

Cardtronics plc (CATM) will report its next earnings on May 08 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cardtronics plc and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.19/share and a High Estimate of $0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cardtronics plc as 227.69 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cardtronics plc is 205 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 256.32 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 340.82 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CATM to be -113%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -75.95%. For the next 5 years, Cardtronics plc is expecting Growth of 108.54% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -67.46% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cardtronics plc, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 740.15 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.42 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cardtronics plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 21.12%, where Monthly Performance is 50.41%, Quarterly performance is -19.22%, 6 Months performance is -30.34% and yearly performance percentage is -3.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -34.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.10% and Monthly Volatility of 7.74%.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) will report its next earnings on Mar 17 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 200%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.05/share and a High Estimate of $-0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. as 60.63 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is 57.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 62.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 72.32 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CLNE to be 100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 100%. For the next 5 years, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is expecting Growth of -700% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -106.67% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.06 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.23 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.26 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 13.88%, where Monthly Performance is 18.41%, Quarterly performance is 10.19%, 6 Months performance is 27.96% and yearly performance percentage is -5.93%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.71%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.31% and Monthly Volatility of 5.56%.