Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.(NYSE:TPRE) – PetMed Express, Inc.(NASDAQ:PETS)

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE) will report its next earnings on May 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.99/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-2.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.4/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.4/share and a High Estimate of $0.4/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. as 93.2 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. is 93.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 93.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 81.16 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 594 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 14.36%, where Monthly Performance is 20.92%, Quarterly performance is -2.31%, 6 Months performance is -11.06% and yearly performance percentage is -17.82%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.77%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.48% and Monthly Volatility of 4.31%.

PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) will report its next earnings on May 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.35/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PetMed Express, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.39/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.33/share and a High Estimate of $0.46/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PetMed Express, Inc. as 87.93 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PetMed Express, Inc. is 84.91 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 90.96 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 85.92 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PetMed Express, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 656.83 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 27.22 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.43.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 17.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PetMed Express, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.71%, where Monthly Performance is -7.24%, Quarterly performance is 32.53%, 6 Months performance is 61.92% and yearly performance percentage is 107.08%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 49.32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.93% and Monthly Volatility of 5.96%.