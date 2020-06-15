Comprehensive Stock Analysis of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.(NYSE:AMP) – Office Depot, Inc.(NASDAQ:ODP)

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. (AMP) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $5.41/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $3.94/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.47/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 37.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $3.59/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $3.38/share and a High Estimate of $3.79/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. as 2.76 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. is 2.72 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.84 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.25 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AMP to be -9.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -8.25%. For the next 5 years, AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. is expecting Growth of 6.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.23% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.19 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.76 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.19.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 57.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.07%, where Monthly Performance is 45.01%, Quarterly performance is 22.88%, 6 Months performance is -3.99% and yearly performance percentage is 3.89%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.61%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.88% and Monthly Volatility of 4.54%.

Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 71.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Office Depot, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Office Depot, Inc. as 2.22 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Office Depot, Inc. is 2.04 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.43 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.59 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ODP to be 14.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 13.33%. For the next 5 years, Office Depot, Inc. is expecting Growth of 1.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.76% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Office Depot, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.17 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.54 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.17 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.55.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Office Depot, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.15%, where Monthly Performance is 30.05%, Quarterly performance is 22.03%, 6 Months performance is 24.22% and yearly performance percentage is 38.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.84% and Monthly Volatility of 7.61%.