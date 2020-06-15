Analysts showing optimistic trends for Rowan Companies plc(NYSE:RDC) – S&P Global Inc.(NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.73/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.3/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.43/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 18.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for S&P Global Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.46/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.25/share and a High Estimate of $2.75/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for S&P Global Inc. as 1.69 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for S&P Global Inc. is 1.59 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.82 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.7 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SPGI to be 2.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -1.63%. For the next 5 years, S&P Global Inc. is expecting Growth of 8.66% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.98% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on S&P Global Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 34.81 and Forward P/E ratio of 30.36.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 22.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 865.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 56.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, S&P Global Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.57%, where Monthly Performance is 15.21%, Quarterly performance is 22.99%, 6 Months performance is 24.18% and yearly performance percentage is 50.16%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 22.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.03% and Monthly Volatility of 2.34%.