Analysts showing optimistic trends for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Nuance Communications, Inc.(NASDAQ:NUAN)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) will report its next earnings on Mar 13 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.57/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.65/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.65/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.83/share and a High Estimate of $-0.56/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. as 17.29 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is 11.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 22.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 31.7 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HRTX to be 4.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -47.62%. For the next 5 years, Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 60.46% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.8% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Heron Therapeutics, Inc. , where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -43%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -56.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -51.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Heron Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.87%, where Monthly Performance is 28.17%, Quarterly performance is 16.77%, 6 Months performance is -27.07% and yearly performance percentage is 12.61%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.91%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.29% and Monthly Volatility of 5.58%.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.21/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 23.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Nuance Communications, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.13/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NUAN to be -48.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -36.36%. For the next 5 years, Nuance Communications, Inc. is expecting Growth of 8.43% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -27.19% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Nuance Communications, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.35 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.8 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 41.87 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.91.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Nuance Communications, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.35%, where Monthly Performance is 16.4%, Quarterly performance is 7.22%, 6 Months performance is 28.6% and yearly performance percentage is 52.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 26.58%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.65% and Monthly Volatility of 3.51%.