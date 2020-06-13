What do Analysts Say about Ameri Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMRH): Lamar Advertising Company(NASDAQ:LAMR)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ameri Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.47 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.44 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -22%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -53%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -43.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ameri Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -18.7%, where Monthly Performance is 55.83%, Quarterly performance is 78.1%, 6 Months performance is -17.98% and yearly performance percentage is -76.25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.26%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 16.26% and Monthly Volatility of 20.84%.

Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.4/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.36/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Lamar Advertising Company and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.17/share and a High Estimate of $0.49/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Lamar Advertising Company as 344.99 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Lamar Advertising Company is 271.76 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 391.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 448.74 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LAMR to be -33.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -27.16%. For the next 5 years, Lamar Advertising Company is expecting Growth of 35.89% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -16.9% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Lamar Advertising Company, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.82 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.74.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 31.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lamar Advertising Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.55%, where Monthly Performance is 7.13%, Quarterly performance is 4.31%, 6 Months performance is -18.59% and yearly performance percentage is -10.76%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -20.24%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.10% and Monthly Volatility of 5.68%.