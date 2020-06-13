What are analysts Suggestions on NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.(NYSE:NXRT): CoreSite Realty Corporation(NYSE:COR)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.42/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.66/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 157.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.37/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.56/share and a High Estimate of $-0.05/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NXRT to be 15.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.7%. For the next 5 years, NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is expecting Growth of 0.88% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.64% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.45 and Average Volume (3 months) is 335.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.83 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 34.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.96%, where Monthly Performance is 16.84%, Quarterly performance is -12.43%, 6 Months performance is -25.37% and yearly performance percentage is -9.99%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.51%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.16% and Monthly Volatility of 4.80%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.48/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.45/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CoreSite Realty Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.41/share and a High Estimate of $0.5/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CoreSite Realty Corporation as 149.85 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CoreSite Realty Corporation is 148.13 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 152 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 142.97 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for COR to be 0.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0.78%. For the next 5 years, CoreSite Realty Corporation is expecting Growth of 7.09% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0.98% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CoreSite Realty Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.85 and Average Volume (3 months) is 499.79 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 61.29 and Forward P/E ratio of 62.61.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 45%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CoreSite Realty Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.88%, where Monthly Performance is -1.7%, Quarterly performance is 14.78%, 6 Months performance is 7.93% and yearly performance percentage is 6.28%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 8.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.50% and Monthly Volatility of 2.75%.