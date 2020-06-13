What are analysts Suggestions on LKQ Corporation(NASDAQ:LKQ): General Motors Company(NYSE:GM)

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.57/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.49/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 16.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for LKQ Corporation and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for LKQ Corporation as 2.21 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for LKQ Corporation is 1.95 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.6 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.25 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LKQ to be -84.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -39.34%. For the next 5 years, LKQ Corporation is expecting Growth of 44.3% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -35.02% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on LKQ Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.02 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.4 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, LKQ Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.98%, where Monthly Performance is 8.15%, Quarterly performance is 2.42%, 6 Months performance is -22.91% and yearly performance percentage is 2.73%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23.08%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.27% and Monthly Volatility of 4.87%.

General Motors Company (GM) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.62/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.3/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.32/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 106.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for General Motors Company and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.83/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-3/share and a High Estimate of $-0.26/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for General Motors Company as 16.96 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for General Motors Company is 13 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 21.23 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 36.06 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GM to be -214.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -31.4%. For the next 5 years, General Motors Company is expecting Growth of 187.81% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -72.2% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on General Motors Company, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.82 and Average Volume (3 months) is 18.78 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.79 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.5.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, General Motors Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.1%, where Monthly Performance is 26.1%, Quarterly performance is 10.58%, 6 Months performance is -18.74% and yearly performance percentage is -20.58%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -21.45%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.28% and Monthly Volatility of 4.43%.