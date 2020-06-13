what are Analysts report about Redwood Trust, Inc.(NYSE:RWT): Agile Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:AGRX)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) will report its next earnings on May 08 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-8.28/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-8.55/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -3166.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Redwood Trust, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.42/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Redwood Trust, Inc. as 22.03 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Redwood Trust, Inc. is 9.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 32 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 39.07 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RWT to be -46.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -54.05%. For the next 5 years, Redwood Trust, Inc. is expecting Growth of -21.29% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -36.08% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Redwood Trust, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.13 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Redwood Trust, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 23.02%, where Monthly Performance is 78.55%, Quarterly performance is -54.63%, 6 Months performance is -56.39% and yearly performance percentage is -55.61%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -56.71%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 16.93% and Monthly Volatility of 11.31%.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX) will report its next earnings on May 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -11.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.16/share and a High Estimate of $-0.13/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AGRX to be -75%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -125%. For the next 5 years, Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 44.86% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -57.89% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Agile Therapeutics, Inc., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.26 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.23 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -40.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -45.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Agile Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.83%, where Monthly Performance is 2.11%, Quarterly performance is 50%, 6 Months performance is 46.23% and yearly performance percentage is 129.13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 16.4%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.98% and Monthly Volatility of 7.53%.