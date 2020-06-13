What are Analysts report about Radian Group Inc.(NYSE:RDN): Ardelyx, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARDX)

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.8/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.74/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Radian Group Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.36/share and a High Estimate of $0.58/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Radian Group Inc. as 266.85 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Radian Group Inc. is 242.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 284.23 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 265.47 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RDN to be -80%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -56.79%. For the next 5 years, Radian Group Inc. is expecting Growth of 34.16% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -37.38% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Radian Group Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.9 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.49 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.45.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Radian Group Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.59%, where Monthly Performance is 13.66%, Quarterly performance is -10.16%, 6 Months performance is -33.97% and yearly performance percentage is -27.17%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -32.87%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.52% and Monthly Volatility of 6.38%.

Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) will report its next earnings on Mar 18 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.25/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ardelyx, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.29/share and a High Estimate of $-0.22/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ardelyx, Inc. as 1.17 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ardelyx, Inc. is 900 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 18 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ARDX to be 34.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 24.32%. For the next 5 years, Ardelyx, Inc. is expecting Growth of 9.76% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 28.57% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ardelyx, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 749.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -48.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -77.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -38.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ardelyx, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.22%, where Monthly Performance is -11.4%, Quarterly performance is 19.57%, 6 Months performance is 4.76% and yearly performance percentage is 172.9%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.73%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.83% and Monthly Volatility of 7.06%.