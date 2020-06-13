Price Target Analysis of bluebird bio, Inc.(NASDAQ:BLUE): INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC(NYSE:IVR)

bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) will report its next earnings on May 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-3.64/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-4.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.37/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for bluebird bio, Inc. and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-2.63/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-3.95/share and a High Estimate of $-0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 19 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for bluebird bio, Inc. as 66.7 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for bluebird bio, Inc. is 7.44 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 208.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 13.3 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BLUE to be 40.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.83%. For the next 5 years, bluebird bio, Inc. is expecting Growth of -1.54% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.14% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on bluebird bio, Inc., where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -46.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -60.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -63.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, bluebird bio, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.95%, where Monthly Performance is 13.43%, Quarterly performance is 11.07%, 6 Months performance is -10.81% and yearly performance percentage is -42.33%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -22.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.65% and Monthly Volatility of 6.97%.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.45/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.41/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0.44/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC as 90.8 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC is 90.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 90.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 187.07 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.13 and Average Volume (3 months) is 18.36 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 2.59 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.76.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC currently shows a Weekly Performance of 85.57%, where Monthly Performance is 140.75%, Quarterly performance is -56.03%, 6 Months performance is -61.92% and yearly performance percentage is -60.87%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -62.26%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 38.67% and Monthly Volatility of 15.33%.