Most Recent analysts Ratings: Pinnacle West Capital Corporation(NYSE:PNW): T2 Biosystems, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTOO)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) will report its next earnings on May 08 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 80%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.3/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.26/share and a High Estimate of $1.37/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PNW to be 17.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -1.81%. For the next 5 years, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is expecting Growth of 7.99% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2.1% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.27 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.66 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.36.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.06%, where Monthly Performance is 6.08%, Quarterly performance is -12.75%, 6 Months performance is -8.67% and yearly performance percentage is -18.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.12%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.13% and Monthly Volatility of 2.64%.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) will report its next earnings on May 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for T2 Biosystems, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.18/share and a High Estimate of $-0.17/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for T2 Biosystems, Inc. as 2.44 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for T2 Biosystems, Inc. is 2.08 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TTOO to be 48.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 45.16%. For the next 5 years, T2 Biosystems, Inc. is expecting Growth of 26.39% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 44.62% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on T2 Biosystems, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.03 and Average Volume (3 months) is 15.37 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -147.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 282.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -584.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, T2 Biosystems, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 27.69%, where Monthly Performance is 201.82%, Quarterly performance is 235.35%, 6 Months performance is 31.75% and yearly performance percentage is 5.73%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 41.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 22.56% and Monthly Volatility of 17.94%.