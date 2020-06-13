Investors Catching Stocks Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation(NYSE:BAH): RealPage, Inc.(NASDAQ:RP)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) will report its next earnings on May 26 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.73/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.71/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.87/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.73/share and a High Estimate of $0.94/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation as 1.97 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is 1.93 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.01 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.83 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BAH to be 6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.35%. For the next 5 years, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is expecting Growth of 12.18% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.26% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.02 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.3.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 57.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.67%, where Monthly Performance is 12.54%, Quarterly performance is 10.71%, 6 Months performance is 15.24% and yearly performance percentage is 25.87%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 14.93%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.90% and Monthly Volatility of 2.63%.

RealPage, Inc. (RP) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.43/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.42/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for RealPage, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.4/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.38/share and a High Estimate of $0.41/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for RealPage, Inc. as 277.74 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for RealPage, Inc. is 277.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 278.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 244.02 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RP to be -9.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, RealPage, Inc. is expecting Growth of 21% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.27% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on RealPage, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 121.2 and Forward P/E ratio of 31.6.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, RealPage, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.36%, where Monthly Performance is 0.23%, Quarterly performance is 14.23%, 6 Months performance is 21.11% and yearly performance percentage is 14.13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 23.8%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.99% and Monthly Volatility of 3.66%.