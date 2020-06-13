Earnings Analysis of Greenhill & Co., Inc.(NYSE:GHL): Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc(NASDAQ:AVDL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.4/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.36/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -11.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Greenhill & Co., Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.59/share and a High Estimate of $-0.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc. as 51.88 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Greenhill & Co., Inc. is 43.61 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 61.97 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 56.08 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GHL to be -3.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -180.95%. For the next 5 years, Greenhill & Co., Inc. is expecting Growth of 173.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -346% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Greenhill & Co., Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.36 and Average Volume (3 months) is 200.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.67 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.33.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 71%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.57%, where Monthly Performance is 19.78%, Quarterly performance is 21.53%, 6 Months performance is -35.41% and yearly performance percentage is -27.31%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -36.89%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.58% and Monthly Volatility of 8.84%.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) will report its next earnings on May 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.22/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 91.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.29/share and a High Estimate of $-0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc as 7.95 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is 6.75 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 9.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 10.5 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AVDL to be 39.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 45.83%. For the next 5 years, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is expecting Growth of 27.6% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 46.07% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 881.15 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -12.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 201.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -23.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.86%, where Monthly Performance is -9.57%, Quarterly performance is 5.26%, 6 Months performance is 14.58% and yearly performance percentage is 202.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 11.39%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.00% and Monthly Volatility of 7.51%.