Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Hibbett Sports, Inc.(NASDAQ:HIBB): CarMax Inc(NYSE:KMX)

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) will report its next earnings on May 26 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.31/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 63.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hibbett Sports, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.41/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.61/share and a High Estimate of $-0.11/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HIBB to be -107.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -9.09%. For the next 5 years, Hibbett Sports, Inc. is expecting Growth of 169.23% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -72.1% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hibbett Sports, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 558.1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.23.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hibbett Sports, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.16%, where Monthly Performance is 24.21%, Quarterly performance is 26.55%, 6 Months performance is -23.35% and yearly performance percentage is -1.38%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -25.89%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.81% and Monthly Volatility of 8.00%.

CarMax Inc (KMX) will report its next earnings on Jun 19 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 15%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CarMax Inc and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.31/share and a High Estimate of $0.68/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CarMax Inc as 2.43 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CarMax Inc is 594.86 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.37 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.37 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KMX to be -105%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -67.14%. For the next 5 years, CarMax Inc is expecting Growth of 111.49% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -55.35% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CarMax Inc, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.82 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.33 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.28 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.53.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 24.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CarMax Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.96%, where Monthly Performance is 21.1%, Quarterly performance is 20.71%, 6 Months performance is -4.86% and yearly performance percentage is 13.26%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.93%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.03% and Monthly Volatility of 3.59%.