What are analysts Suggestions on Senseonics Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:SENS): Associated Banc-Corp(NYSE:ASB)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) will report its next earnings on Jun 09 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -46.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.18/share and a High Estimate of $-0.1/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SENS to be 29.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 17.65%. For the next 5 years, Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of -23.61% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 11.48% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Senseonics Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -87.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -609.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -121.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Senseonics Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 19.06%, where Monthly Performance is -3.12%, Quarterly performance is -58.57%, 6 Months performance is -47.71% and yearly performance percentage is -74.86%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -43.46%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.57% and Monthly Volatility of 8.95%.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) will report its next earnings on Apr 23 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 170%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Associated Banc-Corp and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.11/share and a High Estimate of $0.8/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Associated Banc-Corp as 302.77 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Associated Banc-Corp is 297.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 306.16 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 309.46 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ASB to be -62.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -76%. For the next 5 years, Associated Banc-Corp is expecting Growth of 56.25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -61.42% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Associated Banc-Corp, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.57 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.61 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.85 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.66.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Associated Banc-Corp currently shows a Weekly Performance of 18.21%, where Monthly Performance is 16.63%, Quarterly performance is 18.64%, 6 Months performance is -23.45% and yearly performance percentage is -21.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -24.91%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.39% and Monthly Volatility of 5.32%.