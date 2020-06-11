what are Analysts report about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings(NYSE:LH): Taylor Morrison Home Corporation(NYSE:TMHC)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.37/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.95/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.42/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 21.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.54/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.33/share and a High Estimate of $1.83/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings as 2.41 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is 2.14 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.92 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.88 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LH to be -89.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0.34%. For the next 5 years, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is expecting Growth of 41.3% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -16.96% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 55.08 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.72.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.49%, where Monthly Performance is 6.98%, Quarterly performance is 4.82%, 6 Months performance is 4.23% and yearly performance percentage is 6.87%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.96% and Monthly Volatility of 3.57%.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.41/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.67/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -163.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.47/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.33/share and a High Estimate of $0.58/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation as 1.54 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is 1.3 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.72 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.23 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TMHC to be -42.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -9.23%. For the next 5 years, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is expecting Growth of 71.43% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -43.62% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.93 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.35 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.39.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.89%, where Monthly Performance is 28.84%, Quarterly performance is 7.82%, 6 Months performance is -11.36% and yearly performance percentage is -2.12%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.23%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.78% and Monthly Volatility of 6.72%.