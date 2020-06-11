Revenue Estimates Analysis of Turtle Beach Corporation(NASDAQ:HEAR): Auris Medical Holding AG(NASDAQ:EARS)

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) will report its next earnings on May 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.23/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.72/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.49/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 68.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Turtle Beach Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.37/share and a High Estimate of $-0.2/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HEAR to be -383.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 16.67%. For the next 5 years, Turtle Beach Corporation is expecting Growth of 5000% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -99.04% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Turtle Beach Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 511.69 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.71 and Forward P/E ratio of 30.05.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Turtle Beach Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.67%, where Monthly Performance is 22.77%, Quarterly performance is 109.06%, 6 Months performance is 30.84% and yearly performance percentage is 24.09%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 22.12%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.15% and Monthly Volatility of 6.15%.

Auris Medical Holding AG (EARS) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-2.83/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-2.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.6/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -26.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Auris Medical Holding AG and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Auris Medical Holding AG, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.95 and Average Volume (3 months) is 209.4 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -68.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -148.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Auris Medical Holding AG currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.27%, where Monthly Performance is 0%, Quarterly performance is 9.03%, 6 Months performance is -26.09% and yearly performance percentage is -65.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -37.04%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.63% and Monthly Volatility of 11.07%.