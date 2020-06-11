Revenue Estimates Analysis of Carter’s, Inc.(NYSE:CRI): NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:NCSM)

Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) will report its next earnings on May 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.81/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-1.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -437.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Carter’s, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.16/share and a High Estimate of $0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Carter’s, Inc. as 490.12 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Carter’s, Inc. is 433.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 577 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 734.38 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CRI to be -135.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -1.6%. For the next 5 years, Carter’s, Inc. is expecting Growth of 91.61% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -50.15% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Carter’s, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 663.24 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 27.24 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Carter’s, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.26%, where Monthly Performance is 14.29%, Quarterly performance is 9.91%, 6 Months performance is -12.48% and yearly performance percentage is -3.12%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.25% and Monthly Volatility of 4.39%.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NCSM) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 50%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.34/share and a High Estimate of $-0.22/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. as 14.57 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. is 14 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 15 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 39.77 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NCSM to be -145.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -200%. For the next 5 years, NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 73.03% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -641.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 4.21 and Average Volume (3 months) is 129.23 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -37.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -56.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -12.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 53.06%, where Monthly Performance is 33.61%, Quarterly performance is -27.82%, 6 Months performance is -66.99% and yearly performance percentage is -74.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -64.94%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 17.48% and Monthly Volatility of 13.09%.