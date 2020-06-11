Revenue Estimates Analysis: Liberty Media Corporation(NASDAQ:LSXMK): Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.(NYSE:SHO)

Liberty Media Corporation (LSXMK) will report its next earnings on Mar 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.56/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.49/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Liberty Media Corporation and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.53/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.53/share and a High Estimate of $0.53/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LSXMK to be 3.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 25%. For the next 5 years, Liberty Media Corporation is expecting Growth of 6.89% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 28.1% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Liberty Media Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.71 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.24 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.95.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Liberty Media Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.68%, where Monthly Performance is 18.55%, Quarterly performance is -7.38%, 6 Months performance is -18.13% and yearly performance percentage is 7.51%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.60% and Monthly Volatility of 4.30%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO) will report its next earnings on May 08 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.75/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.72/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -2400%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.34/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.48/share and a High Estimate of $-0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. as 34.73 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is 7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 118.12 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 297.94 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SHO to be -172.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -131.03%. For the next 5 years, Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is expecting Growth of 221.6% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -127.68% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.26 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.27 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -2.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 17.55%, where Monthly Performance is 25.74%, Quarterly performance is 6.39%, 6 Months performance is -24.25% and yearly performance percentage is -22.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.69% and Monthly Volatility of 6.03%.