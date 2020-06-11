Recent analysts Ratings: Home BancShares, Inc.(NASDAQ:HOMB): Noodles & Company(NASDAQ:NDLS)

Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB) will report its next earnings on Apr 16 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.36/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.36/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Home BancShares, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.14/share and a High Estimate of $0.36/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Home BancShares, Inc. as 166.47 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Home BancShares, Inc. is 154.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 182.51 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 166.61 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HOMB to be -44.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -22.73%. For the next 5 years, Home BancShares, Inc. is expecting Growth of 41.3% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -47.98% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Home BancShares, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.09 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.71.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Home BancShares, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 16.34%, where Monthly Performance is 19.5%, Quarterly performance is 15.4%, 6 Months performance is -9.94% and yearly performance percentage is -7.83%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -12.89%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.73% and Monthly Volatility of 6.17%.

Noodles & Company (NDLS) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -28.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Noodles & Company and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.26/share and a High Estimate of $-0.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Noodles & Company as 76.79 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Noodles & Company is 64.77 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 83.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 120.19 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NDLS to be -560%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -233.33%. For the next 5 years, Noodles & Company is expecting Growth of 138.49% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -333.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Noodles & Company, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 480.98 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 168.61 and Forward P/E ratio of 48.17.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Noodles & Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.33%, where Monthly Performance is 24.39%, Quarterly performance is -0.98%, 6 Months performance is 4.66% and yearly performance percentage is -12.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 9.57%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.01% and Monthly Volatility of 7.41%.