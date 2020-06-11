Price Target Analysis of Trimble Inc.(NASDAQ:TRMB): Golar LNG Limited(NASDAQ:GLNG)

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.49/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.41/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 19.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Trimble Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.22/share and a High Estimate of $0.48/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Trimble Inc. as 697.02 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Trimble Inc. is 645 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 735 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 854.8 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TRMB to be -30.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -18.75%. For the next 5 years, Trimble Inc. is expecting Growth of 16.34% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -13.57% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Trimble Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.82 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.54 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.73.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Trimble Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.78%, where Monthly Performance is 18.72%, Quarterly performance is 23.14%, 6 Months performance is 8.75% and yearly performance percentage is 1.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.36%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.61% and Monthly Volatility of 4.48%.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) will report its next earnings on May 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.23/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1150%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Golar LNG Limited and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.28/share and a High Estimate of $0.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Golar LNG Limited as 91.08 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Golar LNG Limited is 44.31 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 114 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 96.75 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Golar LNG Limited, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.82 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 83.09.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -18.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Golar LNG Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.25%, where Monthly Performance is 36.01%, Quarterly performance is -13.36%, 6 Months performance is -31.51% and yearly performance percentage is -47.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -35.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.97% and Monthly Volatility of 9.53%.