Notable Stock Analysts Ratings: Gap, Inc. (The)(NYSE:GPS): Booking Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ:BKNG)

Gap, Inc. (The) (GPS) will report its next earnings on Jun 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-2.51/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.67/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-1.84/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -274.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Gap, Inc. (The) and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.41/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 19 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Gap, Inc. (The) as 2.88 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Gap, Inc. (The) is 2.22 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.54 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GPS to be -122.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -26.42%. For the next 5 years, Gap, Inc. (The) is expecting Growth of 215.46% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -147.21% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Gap, Inc. (The), where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.25 and Average Volume (3 months) is 13.78 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 22.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Gap, Inc. (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 17.09%, where Monthly Performance is 53.95%, Quarterly performance is 0.32%, 6 Months performance is -23.36% and yearly performance percentage is -31.26%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -29.47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.59% and Monthly Volatility of 10.03%.

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $3.77/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $5.63/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-1.86/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -33%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Booking Holdings Inc. and for the current quarter 27 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-11.52/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-18.12/share and a High Estimate of $-3.41/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 24 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. as 544.19 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Booking Holdings Inc. is 159 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.19 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.85 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BKNG to be -150.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -71.58%. For the next 5 years, Booking Holdings Inc. is expecting Growth of 218.22% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -80.12% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Booking Holdings Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 703.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.62 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.59.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 16.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 64.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 29.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Booking Holdings Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.43%, where Monthly Performance is 24.26%, Quarterly performance is 14.05%, 6 Months performance is -7.89% and yearly performance percentage is -0.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.43%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.71% and Monthly Volatility of 3.55%.