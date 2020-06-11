Investors Catching Stocks CubeSmart(NYSE:CUBE): China Pharma Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:CPHI)

CubeSmart (CUBE) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CubeSmart and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.17/share and a High Estimate of $0.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CubeSmart as 163.52 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CubeSmart is 153.61 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 170.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 159.02 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CUBE to be -4.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -6.82%. For the next 5 years, CubeSmart is expecting Growth of 0.85% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.55% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CubeSmart, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.93 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 32.43 and Forward P/E ratio of 35.75.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CubeSmart currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.4%, where Monthly Performance is 8.37%, Quarterly performance is -8.49%, 6 Months performance is -7.23% and yearly performance percentage is -14.43%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.91%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.97% and Monthly Volatility of 3.12%.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) will report its next earnings on Mar 31 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -33.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for China Pharma Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -65.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -113.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -149%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, China Pharma Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 20.81%, where Monthly Performance is 9.36%, Quarterly performance is -6.95%, 6 Months performance is 123.06% and yearly performance percentage is 92.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 127.96%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.05% and Monthly Volatility of 10.84%.