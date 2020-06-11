Earnings Analysis of SunPower Corporation(NASDAQ:SPWR): IZEA Worldwide, Inc.(NASDAQ:IZEA)

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 47.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SunPower Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.39/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.55/share and a High Estimate of $-0.3/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for SunPower Corporation as 311.39 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for SunPower Corporation is 304.11 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 318 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 481.87 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SPWR to be -86.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -371.43%. For the next 5 years, SunPower Corporation is expecting Growth of 112.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -162.07% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SunPower Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.22 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.69 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.44 and Forward P/E ratio of 126.17.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -144.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -11.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SunPower Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.57%, where Monthly Performance is 4.73%, Quarterly performance is 17.54%, 6 Months performance is 11.53% and yearly performance percentage is -3.87%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.53%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.26% and Monthly Volatility of 7.58%.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) will report its next earnings on May 14 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -157.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for IZEA Worldwide, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.08/share and a High Estimate of $-0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for IZEA Worldwide, Inc. as 3.23 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for IZEA Worldwide, Inc. is 2.67 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.92 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 15.27 and Average Volume (3 months) is 10.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -49.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -90.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -52.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, IZEA Worldwide, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 253.98%, where Monthly Performance is 279.22%, Quarterly performance is 940.52%, 6 Months performance is 732% and yearly performance percentage is 254.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 779.12%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 39.48% and Monthly Volatility of 23.24%.