Earnings Analysis of Ericsson(NASDAQ:ERIC): Equity Residential(NYSE:EQR)

Ericsson (ERIC) will report its next earnings on Apr 22 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ericsson and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ericsson as 5.52 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ericsson is 5.11 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.77 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.81 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ERIC to be 33.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 163.16%. For the next 5 years, Ericsson is expecting Growth of 21.57% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 363.64% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ericsson, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.17 and Average Volume (3 months) is 8.18 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 137.35 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.36.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ericsson currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.1%, where Monthly Performance is 9.88%, Quarterly performance is 25.03%, 6 Months performance is 1.19% and yearly performance percentage is -3.51%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.72% and Monthly Volatility of 1.94%.

Equity Residential (EQR) will report its next earnings on May 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.83/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.5/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 151.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Equity Residential and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.35/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.24/share and a High Estimate of $0.81/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Equity Residential as 662.38 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Equity Residential is 623.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 682.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 667.71 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EQR to be -4.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -8.79%. For the next 5 years, Equity Residential is expecting Growth of 3.7% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -4.01% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Equity Residential, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.78 and Forward P/E ratio of 44.63.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Equity Residential currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.15%, where Monthly Performance is 1.82%, Quarterly performance is -18.19%, 6 Months performance is -22.56% and yearly performance percentage is -15.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.97% and Monthly Volatility of 3.45%.