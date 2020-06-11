Comprehensive Stock Analysis of trivago N.V.(NASDAQ:TRVG): EnLink Midstream, LLC(NYSE:ENLC)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for trivago N.V. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.07/share and a High Estimate of $-0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for trivago N.V. as 24.2 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for trivago N.V. is 16 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 34.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 246.16 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on trivago N.V., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.34 and Average Volume (3 months) is 452.81 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 77.58.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -19.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -24.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, trivago N.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 16.36%, where Monthly Performance is 48.84%, Quarterly performance is 68.42%, 6 Months performance is -3.76% and yearly performance percentage is -30.43%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.27% and Monthly Volatility of 9.54%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 180%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for EnLink Midstream, LLC and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for EnLink Midstream, LLC as 1.34 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for EnLink Midstream, LLC is 968 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.68 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.71 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ENLC to be -80%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, EnLink Midstream, LLC is expecting Growth of 110.23% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 90.87% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on EnLink Midstream, LLC, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.95 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 576.67.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -12.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -47.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -11.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, EnLink Midstream, LLC currently shows a Weekly Performance of 34.63%, where Monthly Performance is 96.59%, Quarterly performance is 67.96%, 6 Months performance is -22.42% and yearly performance percentage is -66.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -43.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.43% and Monthly Volatility of 10.38%.