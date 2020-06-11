Comprehensive Stock Analysis of MAG Silver Corporation(NYSE:MAG): The Carlyle Group L.P.(NASDAQ:CG)

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MAG to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 300%. For the next 5 years, MAG Silver Corporation is expecting Growth of 1950% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 60% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MAG Silver Corporation, where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 4 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 869.65 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 31.69.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -8.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MAG Silver Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.98%, where Monthly Performance is 1.98%, Quarterly performance is 59.28%, 6 Months performance is 18.96% and yearly performance percentage is 17.16%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 4.39%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.50% and Monthly Volatility of 6.65%.

The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.48/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.4/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The Carlyle Group L.P. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.23/share and a High Estimate of $0.36/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for The Carlyle Group L.P. as 453.64 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for The Carlyle Group L.P. is 419.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 516.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 550.7 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CG to be -47.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -19.51%. For the next 5 years, The Carlyle Group L.P. is expecting Growth of 32.95% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -12.35% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on The Carlyle Group L.P., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.35.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -38.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, The Carlyle Group L.P. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.63%, where Monthly Performance is 22%, Quarterly performance is 27.5%, 6 Months performance is 1.56% and yearly performance percentage is 40.35%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.49% and Monthly Volatility of 4.65%.