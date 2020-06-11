Comprehensive Stock Analysis of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company(NYSE:AEL): Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.67/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.52/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 45.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.75/share and a High Estimate of $1.23/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company as 562.8 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is 529.57 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 578 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 635.39 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AEL to be 6.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -57.48%. For the next 5 years, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is expecting Growth of -6.1% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -14.91% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.14 and Average Volume (3 months) is 866.2 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.68 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 33.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 23.01%, where Monthly Performance is 20.51%, Quarterly performance is 21.8%, 6 Months performance is -12.1% and yearly performance percentage is -3.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -12.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.64% and Monthly Volatility of 6.38%.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PRTK) will report its next earnings on May 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.66/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.8/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 17.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.14/share and a High Estimate of $0.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 46.18 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 42.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 49.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.87 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PRTK to be 102%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 29%. For the next 5 years, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 54.56% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 50.38% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 660.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -47.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 323.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -52.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.26%, where Monthly Performance is 8.6%, Quarterly performance is 28.17%, 6 Months performance is 65.03% and yearly performance percentage is 35.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 25.31%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.37% and Monthly Volatility of 6.45%.