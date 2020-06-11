Analysts showing optimistic trends for OneMain Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:OMF): Agilent Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:A)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) will report its next earnings on Apr 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.33/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.8/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.47/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -58.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for OneMain Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.66/share and a High Estimate of $1.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for OneMain Holdings, Inc. as 775.71 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for OneMain Holdings, Inc. is 750 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 811 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 762 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OMF to be -85.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -71.75%. For the next 5 years, OneMain Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 190.04% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -76.34% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on OneMain Holdings, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.51 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.39.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, OneMain Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 15.7%, where Monthly Performance is 32.24%, Quarterly performance is -14.31%, 6 Months performance is -27.19% and yearly performance percentage is 5.3%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -25.53%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.90% and Monthly Volatility of 6.60%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) will report its next earnings on May 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.71/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.61/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 16.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Agilent Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.65/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.54/share and a High Estimate of $0.73/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. as 1.21 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Agilent Technologies, Inc. is 1.17 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.25 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.27 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for A to be -17.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.25%. For the next 5 years, Agilent Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 17.14% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2.25% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Agilent Technologies, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 41.2 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.26.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Agilent Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.58%, where Monthly Performance is 12.62%, Quarterly performance is 23.12%, 6 Months performance is 9.2% and yearly performance percentage is 27.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.23%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.89% and Monthly Volatility of 2.39%.