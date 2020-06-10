What do Analysts Say about Superior Energy Services, Inc.(NYSE:SPN): SpartanNash Company(NASDAQ:SPTN)

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) will report its next earnings on May 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.78/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.22/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 22%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Superior Energy Services, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-3.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-3.8/share and a High Estimate of $-3.01/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SPN to be -31%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -83.64%. For the next 5 years, Superior Energy Services, Inc. is expecting Growth of 2.87% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -543.5% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Superior Energy Services, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 9.47 and Average Volume (3 months) is 326.33 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -14.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -337.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Superior Energy Services, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 140%, where Monthly Performance is 84.62%, Quarterly performance is 37.14%, 6 Months performance is -18.64% and yearly performance percentage is -84.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -52.1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 24.14% and Monthly Volatility of 18.06%.

SpartanNash Company (SPTN) will report its next earnings on May 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.67/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.2/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 42.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SpartanNash Company and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.63/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.59/share and a High Estimate of $0.71/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for SpartanNash Company as 2.19 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for SpartanNash Company is 2.07 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.31 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SPTN to be 52.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 26.67%. For the next 5 years, SpartanNash Company is expecting Growth of -10.08% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 56.36% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SpartanNash Company, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 625.67 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 59.16 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.24.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SpartanNash Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.62%, where Monthly Performance is 36.67%, Quarterly performance is 95.46%, 6 Months performance is 57.46% and yearly performance percentage is 84.92%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 54.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.35% and Monthly Volatility of 6.85%.