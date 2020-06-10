What do Analysts Say about ConocoPhillips(NYSE:COP): Helmerich & Payne, Inc.(NYSE:HP)

ConocoPhillips (COP) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.45/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.23/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.22/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 95.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ConocoPhillips and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.64/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1/share and a High Estimate of $-0.23/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ConocoPhillips as 3.85 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ConocoPhillips is 2.33 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.23 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 8.38 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for COP to be -159.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -157.32%. For the next 5 years, ConocoPhillips is expecting Growth of 33.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -128.97% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ConocoPhillips, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 11.49 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.76 and Forward P/E ratio of 292.5.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ConocoPhillips currently shows a Weekly Performance of 15.95%, where Monthly Performance is 18.6%, Quarterly performance is 47.67%, 6 Months performance is -15.93% and yearly performance percentage is -14.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -22.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.99% and Monthly Volatility of 3.60%.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) will report its next earnings on May 01 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -150%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.67/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.16/share and a High Estimate of $-0.37/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HP to be -262.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -297.44%. For the next 5 years, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is expecting Growth of -111.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -172.57% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Helmerich & Payne, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -13%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 39.57%, where Monthly Performance is 73.24%, Quarterly performance is 52.84%, 6 Months performance is -26.79% and yearly performance percentage is -45.48%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -37.73%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.03% and Monthly Volatility of 6.82%.