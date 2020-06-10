what are Analysts report about Black Knight, Inc.(NYSE:BKI): Akers Biosciences Inc(NASDAQ:AKER)

Black Knight, Inc. (BKI) will report its next earnings on May 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.45/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Black Knight, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.47/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.43/share and a High Estimate of $0.49/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Black Knight, Inc. as 289.63 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Black Knight, Inc. is 280.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 292.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 296.19 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BKI to be -4.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -1.96%. For the next 5 years, Black Knight, Inc. is expecting Growth of 15.7% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.52% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Black Knight, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 925.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 83.87 and Forward P/E ratio of 33.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Black Knight, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.49%, where Monthly Performance is 3.15%, Quarterly performance is 20.15%, 6 Months performance is 19.56% and yearly performance percentage is 23.41%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 16.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.18% and Monthly Volatility of 2.72%.

Akers Biosciences Inc (AKER) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-38.4/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $11.52/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-49.92/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -433.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Akers Biosciences Inc and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Akers Biosciences Inc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.39 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.52 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -84.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -110%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -42.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Akers Biosciences Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.43%, where Monthly Performance is 3.36%, Quarterly performance is 59.05%, 6 Months performance is 16.77% and yearly performance percentage is -70.2%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 15.31%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.96% and Monthly Volatility of 10.30%.