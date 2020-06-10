Revenue Estimates Analysis of STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.(NYSE:STWD): Vector Group Ltd.(NYSE:VGR)

STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (STWD) will report its next earnings on May 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.55/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.5/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.42/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.35/share and a High Estimate of $0.5/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. as 291.51 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. is 273.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 322.39 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 308 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for STWD to be -21.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -17.31%. For the next 5 years, STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. is expecting Growth of 0.83% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.4 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.26.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 24.53%, where Monthly Performance is 29.47%, Quarterly performance is -15.89%, 6 Months performance is -29.69% and yearly performance percentage is -23.78%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -30.37%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.66% and Monthly Volatility of 6.03%.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) will report its next earnings on May 08 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -150%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Vector Group Ltd. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.11/share and a High Estimate of $0.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Vector Group Ltd. as 529.7 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Vector Group Ltd. is 529.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 529.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 538.43 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VGR to be -60.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -21.74%. For the next 5 years, Vector Group Ltd. is expecting Growth of 48.78% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -41.43% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Vector Group Ltd., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.4 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.59 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.23.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -11.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Vector Group Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.25%, where Monthly Performance is 12.9%, Quarterly performance is 11.88%, 6 Months performance is -8.8% and yearly performance percentage is 29.83%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.82% and Monthly Volatility of 3.94%.