Revenue Estimates Analysis of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A(NYSE:OEC): SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:SSNC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A (OEC) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.44/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.36/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 22.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.48/share and a High Estimate of $0.47/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A as 161.92 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A is 122.86 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 197 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 391.68 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OEC to be -123.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -76.47%. For the next 5 years, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A is expecting Growth of 52.24% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -64.17% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Orion Engineered Carbons S.A, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 936.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.32 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.79.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 49.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A currently shows a Weekly Performance of 18.51%, where Monthly Performance is 47.24%, Quarterly performance is 16.82%, 6 Months performance is -28.2% and yearly performance percentage is -35.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -32.33%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.77% and Monthly Volatility of 7.82%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.96/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.91/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.82/share and a High Estimate of $0.96/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. as 1.11 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is 999.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.15 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.16 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SSNC to be 1.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1.08%. For the next 5 years, SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 6.87% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.51 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 35.34 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.55.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.52%, where Monthly Performance is 6.39%, Quarterly performance is 27.64%, 6 Months performance is 3.18% and yearly performance percentage is 4.38%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.11% and Monthly Volatility of 2.92%.