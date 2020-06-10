Price Target Analysis of FibroGen, Inc(NASDAQ:FGEN): ProPetro Holding Corp.(NYSE:PUMP)

FibroGen, Inc (FGEN) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.89/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.39/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.5/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -128.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for FibroGen, Inc and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.73/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FGEN to be -146.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -57.89%. For the next 5 years, FibroGen, Inc is expecting Growth of 57.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -106.74% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 2 and Average Volume (3 months) is 729.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -12.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -20%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -15.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, FibroGen, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.12%, where Monthly Performance is -7.72%, Quarterly performance is -8.54%, 6 Months performance is -28.7% and yearly performance percentage is -13.15%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -21.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.00% and Monthly Volatility of 5.45%.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) will report its next earnings on Jun 01 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.27/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -142.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ProPetro Holding Corp. and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.45/share and a High Estimate of $-0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ProPetro Holding Corp. as 120.65 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ProPetro Holding Corp. is 87 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 198 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 526.02 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PUMP to be -85.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -87.88%. For the next 5 years, ProPetro Holding Corp. is expecting Growth of 121.92% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -148.13% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ProPetro Holding Corp., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.09 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.21 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ProPetro Holding Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 51.5%, where Monthly Performance is 83.05%, Quarterly performance is 87.59%, 6 Months performance is -14.29% and yearly performance percentage is -60.75%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -32.8%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 14.91% and Monthly Volatility of 9.98%.