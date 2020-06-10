Price Target Analysis of CoreCivic, Inc.(NYSE:CXW): Oceaneering International, Inc.(NYSE:OII)

CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CoreCivic, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.18/share and a High Estimate of $0.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CoreCivic, Inc. as 474 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CoreCivic, Inc. is 474 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 474 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 490.29 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CXW to be -30.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -20%. For the next 5 years, CoreCivic, Inc. is expecting Growth of 9.95% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -15.65% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CoreCivic, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.22 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.36 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.7 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.69.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CoreCivic, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.24%, where Monthly Performance is 26.91%, Quarterly performance is -5.68%, 6 Months performance is -6.06% and yearly performance percentage is -38.72%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.68%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.37% and Monthly Volatility of 6.05%.

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) will report its next earnings on May 13 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.23/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 121.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Oceaneering International, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.37/share and a High Estimate of $-0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Oceaneering International, Inc. as 456.14 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Oceaneering International, Inc. is 404.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 497.46 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 495.78 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OII to be 21.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -16.67%. For the next 5 years, Oceaneering International, Inc. is expecting Growth of -35.47% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 18.29% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Oceaneering International, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -25.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -63.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -17%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Oceaneering International, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 43.51%, where Monthly Performance is 100%, Quarterly performance is 83.78%, 6 Months performance is -33.23% and yearly performance percentage is -46.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -40.71%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.80% and Monthly Volatility of 10.31%.